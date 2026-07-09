Interactive Prince Tribute Heads to NMAAM

NASHVILLE, TN — The music of Prince has universal appeal, and an upcoming program at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) features his work in a unique fashion. “Rock N Roll Playhouse: Little Royals – A Prince Celebration” honors his legacy through an interactive concert experience. It’s an event especially designed for children and families.

The program features a live band performing Prince-inspired favorites while encouraging singing, dancing, and creative movement. It helps introduce young audiences to Prince’s work and is also a good way for parents to introduce them to the museum and its repository of exhibits and material.

Rock N Roll Playhouse shows are designed to inspire a love of music at an early age.

The two-hour program gets underway at 12 p.m. July 12. All ages are welcome and tickets may be obtained either at the website (http://www.nmaam.org) or in person at the museum, 510 Broadway.

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