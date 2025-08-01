Jacorey Jones makes mark in world of jewelry

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville’s Jacorey Jones just turned 29 a few days ago, but he’s already forged an impressive and varied resume in both business and the arts. A graduate of both Cambridge High School and the SAE Institute, Jones initially thought his career path would be in the music industry. He not only enjoyed some local notoriety as a rapper, but also learned the other ends of the business, engineering and technology. He subsequently moved from that field into the area of clothing and fashion, becoming very knowledgeable in matters of style and taste. Both those prior careers paved the way for what’s now become his principal business, running JC Diamondsz, a jewelry business where the accent is on quality, craftsmanship and style, but also at an affordable price.

“One of the things that I encountered early when I first started the business was a lot of folks would say what’s a young Black man know about jewelry or business,” Jones told the Tribune during a recent interview. “They assumed that I was just someone kind of messing around without any set goals or objectives, and that I didn’t know anything about the industry. Yes, there were things I had to learn and lessons about sales and business. But I put in the work, spent the time and that’s what led to the development of JC Diamondsz.

Jones has operated it as a website the past three years, and over that time built a substantial customer base through his connections within the fashion and music industries. “One of the things that I would notice at events and functions is the type of jewelry that they were displaying, how expensive it might be and where they got it,” Jones continued. “My goal was and remains making it easier for people to get quality items without having to pay outlandish prices. When I was working as a buyer and dealing in shoes and fashion, I’d purchase shoes from places like Vietnam. Now I have connections in Taiwan, and across Europe and America. I can get people the items that they want without the high markup.”

One thing Jones has thus far avoided is either getting located in a mall store or setting up his own brick and mortar operation. “For one thing the high overhead with that is a big problem,” Jones added. “If you go into a mall, then you’ve got to pay out a percentage to the owners. If you have your own operation, then there’s the insurance costs and the security concerns. With a website and an Instagram page I don’t have any of those worries.”

However Jones says he is open to making one change. “I wouldn’t mind going into partnership in the right situation,” he concluded. “I am thinking about expansion at some point, and I’d even like eventually to have a store where we would have items on display and play nothing but Christian music. I’d like to give back to the community and also inspire more young Black people to go into business for themselves. You’ve got to be willing to work the long hours and put in the time, know your market and your customer base. But it’s a great experience and wonderful living, having your own business and being your own boss.”

Customers can order jewelry from Jones at Instagram@JCdiamondz

