Jay Walker Launches REVIVE, a National Network Headquartered in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jay Walker recently announced the official launch of REVIVE, a new national network designed to cut through noise with bold reporting, meaningful conversation, and culture-driven programming for a modern audience. REVIVE will be based in Nashville operating from a newly developed 200,000-square-foot media campus on five acres, featuring 13 production studios and a central newsroom, according to a release.

The Nashville campus is engineered to support daily live shows, original reporting, and dynamic production across formats, and will be home to more than 200 employees, including journalists, content creators, production talent, and technical staff. With a team of this scale and a facility built for growth, REVIVE is positioned to become a major contributor to the national media landscape, according to a release.

REVIVE expects to be available in approximately 180 million homes by the end of January 2026 through a combination of cable distribution, direct-to-home delivery, streaming platforms, social channels, and strategic partnerships. The network’s multi-platform approach reflects a commitment to meet audiences wherever they are — on television, online, and in spaces where culture is actively being shaped.

Walker also confirmed that WOAHRAE will retain 100% ownership of REVIVE MEDIA Co., ensuring that the vision, strategic direction, and long-term growth of the network remain fully aligned with the company’s mission. This ownership structure empowers REVIVE to operate with creative control, agility, and the ability to innovate without compromise.

“This is more than a network,” Walker said. “It’s a new space for honest conversation, trusted reporting, and content that reflects where we are as a culture and where we’re headed. REVIVE is built for people who want media that respects their intelligence and values their time.”

REVIVE is committed to building an ecosystem of programming blending live reporting, deep-dive storytelling, culturally relevant perspectives, and digital engagement that resonates with diverse audiences. Through its Tennessee headquarters and nationwide distribution footprint, the network aims to redefine what a modern media platform can be.