Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)– John R. Manson, former Davidson County Magistrate, joins Lewis Thomason’s Nashville office as Special Counsel.

Manson’s practice will be focused on criminal law, domestic relations, estate planning, and

probate. In addition to his service as Magistrate, Manson also served as Special Master and law clerk for Eighth Circuit Court for eight years, and Special Probate Master for Seventh Circuit Court for three years, both in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Manson is a 2000 graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta Georgia where he received his

Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in Music Performance and a 2005 graduate of the Howard University School of Law. Among his many professional accomplishments, Manson is a former faculty member of the National Judicial Institute on domestic violence, a past member of the Harry Phillips American Inn of Court and is a past president of the Napier-Looby Bar Association, the Nashville affiliate chapter of the National Bar Association.



Lewis Thomason has offices in Knoxville, Nashville, and Memphis. Lewis Thomason attorneys cover the entire state of Tennessee and serve regional and national clients. Several of the firm’s lawyers are licensed in the states of Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Alabama, California, Florida and Ontario, Canada. For more information: www.LewisThomason.com.