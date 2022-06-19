National – Johnson C. Smith Theological Seminary (JCSTS) begins the 2022 Juneteenth Drum Major for Justice Cohort Certificate program June 17 – November 11, 2022. Juneteenth is a bold and intentional decision to continue to pursue positive growth and change. The Juneteenth Cohort was added for Learning Partners as a safe, sacred space to be transparent, grow, and open the door to their next chapter.

A recent MLK Cohort Learning Partner noted, “This course means so much to me. I can’t believe that I can see that about myself now – that I am a Drum Major for Justice.”

The Drum Major for Justice Certificate in Public Theology is designed to equip pastors, lay people, activists, and others to find their voice in collaboration and organized action with others. The 5-month certificate program explores the common roots of racial oppression and resistance movements (e.g., the Black Church, Black and Womanist Theology, Liberation Theology, Indigenous Peoples’ Theology), in order to mobilize churches and communities to

pursue racial justice and societal transformation.

“Dr. King’s life was not about justice having to wait on time,” says Paul Roberts, President of the Johnson C. Smith Theology Seminary. “Rather, it is about knowledge and activation. We are thrilled Rev. Barbee continues to grow our community leaders, church leaders, scholars, and activists in their justice journey.”

“I am honored to be in an amazing co-learning experience with community leaders, organizers, scholars, and others who understand that we are our brother’s keeper. We learn and march together for justice in multiple ways. We are the balancer of the scales of justice. We must bring our whole selves to this work.” Rev. Barbee said.

Learning partners represent a range of multi-faith profiles and community leadership roles. Where other platforms describe their participants as “students,” JCSTS has transitioned to the participant designation of “Learning Partners.”

This is an intentional description of those pursuing a competency-based learning experience with JCSTS. The Learning Partners are positioned to further their justice impact in various communities across the U.S.

Additional details on the Juneteenth Cohort 2022 fees and scholarships can be found at http://www.jcsts.org/dmfj