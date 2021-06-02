Jon Cooper Joins Bone McAllester Norton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 1, 2021) – Veteran Metropolitan Government attorney Jon Cooper will leave his post to join regional law firm Bone McAllester Norton PLLC, and will work with the firm’s administrative and regulatory law practice, and land use and zoning practice.

Cooper will begin his new role in July. He will also work with counties and municipalities on issues surrounding regulatory and administrative law where he will use his legislation and policy drafting and review skills.

“We are pleased to welcome Jon Cooper to Bone McAllester Norton,” said CEO Charles Robert Bone. “As a member of our team, he will help us continue to build our land use and zoning practice alongside Doug Sloan and Quan Poole, who joined us last year. Not only is Jon a veteran attorney, but he has proved himself to be a vital asset to the Middle Tennessee community. His extensive knowledge and years of experience with the Metropolitan Nashville Government will be a great resource not only to our clients, but also to our firm.”

Cooper became the assistant director of the Metropolitan Council Office in 2001 and continued to serve as assistant director and attorney for the Council after his graduation in 2004. He was the director of the Metropolitan Council Office and special counsel to the Council of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County from 2008 to 2015 and again from 2019 to 2021. He served as the director of Law for the Metropolitan Government from 2015 to 2019.

During his time as director of the Metropolitan Council Office and special counsel, Cooper drafted legislation, rendered legal opinions on questions presented by the vice mayor and councilmembers, and provided research and advisory services regarding legislative matters, including review and analysis of all contracts and documents submitted to the Council for approval. He also assisted the various chairs of the Council Budget and Finance Committee over 10 years with the preparation of the operating budget for the Metropolitan Government.

His accomplishments within the Nashville area also include negotiating the Nashville Predators’ long-term lease extension at Bridgestone Arena, the stadium lease and development agreement for the Nashville SC Major League Soccer team, and the redistricting of political boundaries.

“As an almost lifelong Nashvillian, I am proud to be joining a firm that is embedded in the fabric of this community and the Greater Middle Tennessee area,” Cooper said. “I have dedicated my career to serving Nashville and look forward to continuing to do just that at Bone McAllester Norton. I hope to be an additional resource to this already great team of attorneys.”