June 15th Virtual Conversation the Alzheimer’s Crisis and the Clergy Connection, Register Here

Dr. Elizabeth Williams, Event Host
Interim Dean, College of Public Service, Tennessee State University
Dr. Cynthia Jackson, Moderator
Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Behavioral Health Program Manager
Rev. Dr. George Brooks Sr., Panelist
Senior Pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church
Bishop Jerry Ivery Sr., Panelist
Senior Pastor of World Redeemer’s Outreach COGIC
Engaging Your Church in Serving Those with Dementia and Their Caregivers
Chelsey Ridley, Panelist
Tennessee Department of Health, Dementia Friendly Coordinator
The Effects of COVID-19 on Addiction and Mental Health in the Faith Community
Gwen Hamer, Panelist
Director of the Office of Education and Development and Coordinator of Title VI Compliance for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
The Effects of COVID-19 on Addiction and Mental Health in the Faith Community
Monty Burks, Panelist
Director of Faith-Based Initiatives for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
Building a Stronger Faith-Based Community Through Alzheimer’s Education
Dr. Cynthia Collins, Panelist
Medical Director, MDLIVE Telehealth