June 15th Virtual Conversation the Alzheimer’s Crisis and the Clergy Connection, Register Here

We know that faith can be foundational in navigating life as a caregiver to someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. That is why the Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association is teaming up with local faith-based partners to host a morning of connection, conversation and learning that is rooted in hope. Join us for this virtual conversation on Tuesday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. central time. Register Here Dr. Elizabeth Williams, Event Host

Interim Dean, College of Public Service, Tennessee State University Dr. Cynthia Jackson, Moderator

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Behavioral Health Program Manager Rev. Dr. George Brooks Sr., Panelist

Senior Pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church Bishop Jerry Ivery Sr., Panelist

Senior Pastor of World Redeemer’s Outreach COGIC Engaging Your Church in Serving Those with Dementia and Their Caregivers

Chelsey Ridley, Panelist

Tennessee Department of Health, Dementia Friendly Coordinator The Effects of COVID-19 on Addiction and Mental Health in the Faith Community

Gwen Hamer, Panelist

Director of the Office of Education and Development and Coordinator of Title VI Compliance for the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services The Effects of COVID-19 on Addiction and Mental Health in the Faith Community

Monty Burks, Panelist

Director of Faith-Based Initiatives for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Building a Stronger Faith-Based Community Through Alzheimer’s Education

Dr. Cynthia Collins, Panelist

Medical Director, MDLIVE Telehealth