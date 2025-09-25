Knoxville College works toward revival as historic HBCU for Black education

Established in 1875, Knoxville College is one of Tennessee’s oldest historically Black colleges and universities and remains a vital institution for higher education among African Americans in East Tennessee. Founded by the United Presbyterian Church of North America to serve freed men and women, it opened as a normal school for training teachers before becoming a full college two years later.

The college occupies a 39-acre campus in Knoxville’s Mechanicsville neighborhood. Many of its early structures were built by students, using bricks they made themselves. Over the years, the campus became not only an educational site but also a hub of community life. Knoxville College joined the United Negro College Fund and became part of the national network of HBCUs that played an essential role in advancing opportunities for Black students.

The school also figured prominently in the civil rights movement. In 1960, Knoxville College students took part in downtown sit-ins to protest segregated lunch counters. Two years later, the college amended its charter to allow white students. The campus chapel has welcomed influential speakers, including W.E.B. Du Bois and George Washington Carver.

Knoxville College’s prominence declined in the late 20th century. The school lost accreditation in 1997, a blow that limited access to federal financial aid and made it harder to attract students. Enrollment fell sharply, reaching only 11 students by 2015. Classes were suspended temporarily, though the school welcomed students back in 2018 after a reorganization. In August 2024, Knoxville College submitted an application for accreditation with the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools in hopes of restoring its academic standing.

The physical campus has faced challenges as well. Several historic buildings have sat vacant for decades, and fires have damaged others. Elnathan Hall, a building first constructed in 1893, was destroyed again by fire in November 2024 after years of disuse. Preservationists have listed portions of the campus as endangered, citing its importance to Knoxville’s Black history

Despite these setbacks, Knoxville College continues to symbolize resilience for the Black community in East Tennessee. It remains the only HBCU in the region, and its revival is being pursued by alumni, faculty, and local leaders committed to restoring its legacy. Current efforts focus on meeting accreditation requirements, stabilizing and restoring historic buildings, expanding enrollment, and strengthening academic offerings.

For many in Knoxville, the future of Knoxville College represents more than the survival of an institution. It is seen as honoring the struggles and achievements of generations of Black Tennesseans who viewed education as a pathway to equality and empowerment.

