Kroger Nashville Division Announces Extensive Remodel of 800 Monroe Street Location

The Kroger grocery store will temporarily close on May 1 as interior renovations begin

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Kroger announced recently its store located at 800 Monroe Street in Nashville will be undergoing a major remodel. The updates will result in a temporary store closure starting on May 1, 2025, until renovations are complete. This extensive process, representing a $22 million investment in the community, will expand the store’s size from 45,573 square feet to over 72,000 square feet.

Serving the community since 1995, the Monroe Street Kroger last underwent a minor remodel in 2015. Due to the scale of this renovation, the temporary closure will be necessary to ensure the safety of Nashville Kroger customers and associates. However, both the fuel center and Kroger Pharmacy will remain open throughout the remodel, ensuring continued access to fuel and necessary medications. The estimated timeline for the Monroe Street store closure will be approximately six months.

“We are committed to enhancing the shopping experience for our customers while investing in the growth and development of this community,” said Sonya Hostetler, President of the Nashville division. “This remodel will allow us to offer a wider selection, improved services, and a modernized shopping environment.”

Kroger is dedicated to supporting all 95 associates currently employed at the Monroe Street location and will offer them opportunities to transfer to other Middle Tennessee locations during the store’s temporary closure. As part of the expansion, Kroger anticipates adding 50 new jobs to better serve the community when the store reopens.

In addition to the expansion, customers can look forward to several exciting new features, including a Starbucks, Murray’s Cheese Shop, a new decor package throughout the store, and a greater selection and variety—an aspect the Nashville shoppers have come to expect when shopping in their Kroger store. Additionally, Grocery Pickup will be introduced, providing an added convenience for the Nashville grocery shopping experience.

No other Kroger Nashville stores will be affected by this remodel. Updates regarding the progress of the renovation and the reopening timeline will be provided as they become available.

About Kroger Nashville Division

At Kroger, we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Kroger Nashville is a division of The Kroger Company, one of the nation’s largest retail grocery chains, and operates 90 stores in Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and North Alabama. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. For more information on Kroger Stores, please visit our website at www.Kroger.com.