Laced in Legacy: IMF MLK Gala Honors Dr. King’s Dream Through Service and Scholarship

The 2026 IMF MLK Day Gala was held Thursday, January 15th, on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ‘s birthday at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville and was Emceed by Derek “Dy” Young. The evening marked the 41st anniversary of the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) MLK Week of Events and the 4th annual MLK Gala, continuing a long-standing tradition of faith, service, and community engagement in honor of Dr. King’s enduring legacy.

Co-Chairs Mia Vickers and DaMarrus Miller, alongside MLK Week of Events Chair Tabitha Mundy, welcomed community leaders, honorees, nominees, committee members, and guests for a Black Tie, sneaker-themed celebration that blended elegance, culture, and purpose. The gala served as both a tribute to Dr. King’s vision and a call to carry his dream forward through action and investment in future generations.

As the fundraising centerpiece of MLK Week, the gala’s sole purpose is raising scholarship funds for students attending Nashville’s four HBCUs: Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Meharry Medical College, and American Baptist College. Proceeds from the evening directly support students pursuing higher education, reinforcing the IMF’s commitment to expanding opportunity and removing financial barriers to academic success.

The evening featured the MLK Legacy Awards, recognizing couples, individuals, and organizations whose leadership and service exemplify Dr. King’s principles of justice, equity, and community uplift. Legacy Couple Award nominees included Charles and Marie Sueing and Rico X and Reverend Kelli X, with Dwayne Sr. and Beverly Walker Bell named this year’s recipients. The Drum Major for Justice Award nominees were Councilwoman Zulfat Suara and Judge Rachel Bell, with Judge Bell receiving the honor for her steadfast commitment to justice both on and off the bench.

The Beloved Community Champions of Justice Award nominees included the National Museum of African American Music, Northwest Family YMCA, and KYB Leadership Academy, with KYB Leadership Academy recognized for its outstanding work in youth empowerment and leadership development. The IMF Faith in Action Award was presented to Edmondson Chapel Church and its Love In Action Ministry for transformational outreach and community service rooted in faith and compassion.

Special honors were also presented to Bishop Minnie Mitchell, recognized as the 2026 IMF MLK Legacy Award Honoree, and Reverend James “Tex” Thomas, named the 2026 IMF MLK Legacy Trailblazer Award Honoree, celebrating decades of leadership, mentorship, and spiritual guidance. Bishop Aaron Marble was additionally recognized for his service as the current IMF President and his dedication to advancing the mission of the organization.

Beyond the gala, the IMF MLK Week of Events included a Women of Faith Panel, a citywide Worship Service, Youth Symposium, Youth Rally, the historic March down Jefferson Street, and the MLK Convocation. Together, these gatherings united faith leaders, educators, students, families, and community members in reflection, worship, service, and celebration of Dr. King’s dream in action.

As the evening concluded, guests left inspired by the stories of service, the power of collective impact, and the promise represented by Nashville’s HBCU students. Through continued partnership, generosity, and community engagement, the IMF remains steadfast in honoring Dr. King’s legacy not only in remembrance, but in meaningful, forward-moving action.