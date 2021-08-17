Larry David’s Last Laugh At Being Dumped By Obama  

WASHINGTON — American comedian and actor Larry David recently said that he was nothing short of relieved to be uninvited to Barack Obama’s lavish 60th birthday party last weekend.

The former United States president held a bash on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts to celebrate his birthday.

Although celebrities such as Don Cheadle, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Beyoncé, and more were in attendance, the large and highly criticized bash was actually scaled back significantly due to concerns over large gatherings posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The party’s original guest list of nearly 500 people, in addition to 200 staff members, had been reduced to only “friends and close family” after an outbreak of Covid-19’s Delta variant in nearby Cape Cod.

One person who was thrilled to have his invite taken away was the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star. In a statement to a news outlet, the 74-year-old, who has a home on the island, explained that he feared he would be asked to perform comedy at the event.

With just three days to prepare jokes for the 44th President of the United States, David found himself entirely at a loss for material.