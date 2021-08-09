Leadership Nashville Announces 2022 Class

Leadership Nashville announces 44 participants for the upcoming class of 2021-2022. As one of the oldest community leadership programs in the country, Leadership Nashville’s nine-month independent executive program strengthens Nashville through deep connections formed among proven leaders while experiencing a three-dimensional view of our city. These leaders emerge better equipped to make decisions that support Nashville’s continued growth.

Evette White, executive director of the program, said the key to Leadership Nashville’s success over the past 44 years is the diversity of its participants. Each class is a cross section of the leadership in the Nashville area, representing a variety of professions, industries, races, genders, religions and neighborhoods.

“Selection was especially difficult this year because of the large number of very qualified applicants,” White stated. The participants announced today were chosen from more than 270 applications. The selection process takes place each spring when alumni and the public are encouraged to nominate established leaders who are willing to devote the time and effort to an in-depth study of Metro Nashville Davidson County.

The course, which will begin in September, focuses on issues related to government, media, education, business, labor, diversity, quality of life, human services, health, arts, entertainment and crime and criminal justice.

“Leadership Nashville was founded in 1976 as an executive level leadership organization rather than a leadership training program. It provides a three-dimensional view of the city and becomes a bridge, connecting people and the issues facing this community,” added White.

“We do not attempt to pass out solutions,” she added. “In fact, our participants are so diverse that they would never agree with each other – by design. Instead, we expose them to various viewpoints on each issue, believing that Nashville will be stronger because decisions these leaders make in the future will come from a broadened, enlightened perspective.”

Chairing the selection committee this year was Beth Chase, retired founder and CEO of C3 Consulting. Linda Rebrovick, President of Impact Consulting, is president of the Leadership Nashville Board of Trustees.

The new members of the 44 th class are: Burkley Allen, Metro Council Member-at-Large;

Taryn Anderson, President of Junior League of Nashville and COO, Sandbox Entertainment

Group, LLC; Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools; Gil Beverly,

SVP/Chief Marketing &; Revenue Officer, Tennessee Titans; Trace Blankenship, Member and

Firm General Counsel, Bone McAllester Norton PLLC; Matthew Bourlakas, President & CEO,

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.; Michelle Gaskin Brown, Manager, Public Policy,

Amazon; Cameo Carlson, President & CEO, mTheory; Brigid Carpenter, Office Managing

Partner, Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC; Kate Chinn, Head of Community

and Civic Engagement, AllianceBernstein; Brandon Corbin, Chief Information Officer, Tennessee

Department of Health; Katie Cour, President & CEO, Nashville Public Education Foundation;

Michael Cuffe, President, Physician Services Group, HCA Healthcare; Yuri Cunza, President &

CEO, Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Samuel Deaton, President of Nashville

Junior Chamber and President, Coleman Realty Company / Atrium Development; John Dyke,

Founder/CEO, The Turnip Truck Natural Market; Sarah Ann Ezzell, Community Volunteer; Brian

Fox, Founder & President Confirmation.com; David Fox, Senior Partner, MP&F Strategic

Communications; Jonathan Godfrey, Senior Vice President & Commercial Banking Executive,

Fifth Third Bank; Kelly Goldsmith, Professor, Vanderbilt University; James Gooch, Member,

Bass Berry & Sims; Laurel Graefe, Regional Executive & Senior Officer, Federal Reserve Bank –

Nashville Branch; Dwayne Greene, Deputy Chief of Police, Metro Nashville Police Department;

Dave Hanson, Managing Partner, Green Hills Partners; Clay Hart, Executive Vice President,

Pinnacle Financial Partners; Mohamed-Shukri Hassan, Director of New Americans, Metro

Nashville Mayor’s Office; Kolin Holladay, Shareholder, Polsinelli PC; Alex Jahangir, Director,

Division of Orthopaedic Trauma/Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center; L. Gregory

Jones, President, Belmont University; Nancy Keil, President & CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank

of Middle Tennessee; Michael McSurdy, CEO, Family & Children’s Service; Michael Mettee,

Chief Financial Officer, FB Financial / FirstBank; Derrick Moore, Chief Development Officer, Slim

& Husky's Pizza; Turner Nashe, CEO, ReCOVer-Health, Lagra Newman, Head of School, Purpose

Preparatory Academy; Charlane Oliver, Co-Founder & Executive Director, The Equity Alliance;

Jackie Patillo, Executive Director, Gospel Music Association; Tracey Rogers, Vice

President/General Manager, News2; Mary Roskilly, Partner/Principal, Tuck-Hinton Architecture

& Design; Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer, Ryman Hospitality

Properties; Clay Stauffer, Senior Minister, Woodmont Christian Church; Eric Stillman, CEO,

Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee; Fahad Tahir,

Chief Strategy Officer, Ascension Saint Thomas.

Leadership Nashville has provided a multi-dimensional view of opportunities and critical issues

to proven leaders from all parts of this community since 1976, resulting in diverse, connected,

enlightened leaders making broader-based decisions that move Nashville forward as one city.