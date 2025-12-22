Let’s hope 2025 brings ‘Someday’ closer

“Someday at Christmas man will not fail, hate will be gone and love will prevail; …maybe not in time for you and me, but someday at Christmastime…”

As soon as the first Christmas card arrived, I pulled out the Christmas music. Nestled between “Silent Night,” “Away in a Manger,” and “O Holy Night” was my favorite, Stevie Wonder’s prolific “Someday at Christmastime.”

The poignant lyrics, though almost 60 years old, could have been written yesterday. Songwriters Bryan Wells and Ronald Miller long for a Christmastime without wars, where “men won’t be boys playing with bombs like kids play with toys…, where men are free…” and dreams come true.

Of course, the writers, like the holiday purists among us, hope someday the world will understand the what and why of Christmas. Though I looked past this classic’s exclusively male language—I guess not much rhymes with women and children—the phrase sprinkled throughout, “maybe not in time for you and me, but someday at Christmastime,” played in my head long after the song ended.

With a million things distracting us and begging for attention—tariffs, insurance subsidies, health care, unemployment, exploitation, greed, political tomfoolery, artificial intelligence, pollution–and the list goes on, but we must remember to plant trees whose shade we won’t sit under, and build bridges we will never cross, and work to make tomorrow the elusive someday.

Other than the scriptures, I haven’t seen a “Someday” roadmap or playbook but here are three time-tested observations:

First, “We can do no great things, only small things with great love.” Usually attributed to Mother Teresa, no truer words have been spoken. Small things—focused and active listening, offering hope and encouraging words, going the extra mile—can be huge and transformative. Listening to someone’s story probably won’t cure cancer or make them “free” from addiction, but it might restore their faith in humanity. Coupled with determined hearts and willing hands, nothing is impossible.

Second: Songwriter and singer Joe South of “Walk a Mile in my Shoes” fame, puts it this way: “And before you abuse, criticize, and accuse, walk a mile in my shoes.” Simply put—don’t judge.

Your size, ethnicity, religion, hair color, tattoos, gender, whatever—they’re yours and you don’t have to explain, defend, or apologize for who you are. Most of us couldn’t stand up to the scrutiny we subject others to and if you can’t help, please don’t hurt. Empathy is a precious gift we should offer.

Third, kindness always matters. Misery really does love company and some folks make it hard to be kind but you won’t regret the effort. We all have bad days and yes, we may take our frustrations out in inappropriate ways but apologizing is a good beginning. Motivational author Dale Carnegie urges when you’re wrong, admit it quickly and sincerely.

Finally my friends, in the spirit of all we hold sacred and hopeful, this holiday season may there be rest, safety and room in the inn for you and your family and may the joy and glad tidings our Lord intended that starry night long ago offer blessings and peace!