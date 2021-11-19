Nashville, TN – The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) presents the Fall Fundraising Gala in support of Free for Life International (FFLI), which stands against human trafficking and slavery in India. The event will take place at Embassy Suites Hotel in Cool Springs on Sat. Nov. 20 at 7 pm.

Tickets for the gala are $150 per person or $1,250 for a table of ten. Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper will be the guest speaker for the evening. Guests will be served authentic Indian cuisine and entertained by Bollywood music and dance.

“As physicians, it is important to identify the victims of human trafficking and get them appropriate help,” said Dr.Sunil Kaza, event chairman. “We are human only when we choose to be humane.”

Vaccinations and mask usage are encouraged. All funds will be contributed to FFLI.

“Together as a community we have the power to prevent and fight human trafficking and also end slavery,” said Anuradha P. Mann, APPI Tennessee president. “Let’s do it.”

Visit www.aapiusa.org or click here for more information.