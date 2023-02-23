NASHVILLE, TN — Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley are celebrating Black History Month by awarding scholarships to HBCU students.
Students currently enrolled or will be enrolled at an HBCU during the 2023-2024 academic year can apply for one of 10 $1,000 scholarships online https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/McDTrailblazerbetween now and March 1, 2023.
Eligible HBCUs/Universities include:
-American Baptist College
-Fisk University
-Meharry Medical College
-Tennessee State University
-Austin Peay State University