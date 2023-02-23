NASHVILLE, TN — Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley are celebrating Black History Month by awarding scholarships to HBCU students.

Students currently enrolled or will be enrolled at an HBCU during the 2023-2024 academic year can apply for one of 10 $1,000 scholarships online https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/McDTrailblazerbetween now and March 1, 2023.

Eligible HBCUs/Universities include:

-American Baptist College

-Fisk University

-Meharry Medical College

-Tennessee State University

-Austin Peay State University