Local UTM student recognized at Honors Day

MARTIN, Tenn. – May 15, 2025 – LOCAL UTM STUDENT RECOGNIZED ON HONORS DAY – Jocelyn V.K. Cantrell (right), a University of Tennessee at Martin student from Old Hickory, accepts the Carol McElvain Memorial Award for a UT Martin student from UTM Chancellor Yancy Freeman during the university’s Honors Day, held April 13 in Watkins Auditorium on the campus of UT Martin. Also shown at left is Dr. Janet Wilbert, professor of health and human performance, who presented the awards. The Carol McElvain Memorial Award is presented by the UTM Department of Nursing to a student at the junior level of the clinical nursing program. The recipient has demonstrated courage, determination and evidence of persistence while maintaining a standard of excellence in performance. A Carol McElvain Memorial Award is also presented to a student from the UTM Parsons Regional Center. For more information about UT Martin, visit www.utm.edu or call 1-800-829-UTM1 (-8861).