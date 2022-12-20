Congratulations to Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center staff members Pam Jones and Dr. Ida Michelle Williams who recently received the Pink Christmas Champion Award!

The Pink Christmas Champion Award is given to outstanding health care providers who have displayed good communication, advocacy for their patients, great bedside manner, and more.

Felicia Pratt founded Pink Christmas in 2009 in memory of her mother, Mattie Pearl Howse-Pratt, who died at age 60 of breast cancer two years earlier.

Pink Christmas’s mission is to offer hope for breast cancer survivors and their families in the greater Nashville area. With the help of generous corporate and private sponsors, the organization has worked with local doctors and partnered with other non-profits to provide financial support as well as gifts and food donations to cancer survivors.