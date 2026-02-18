Mayor Freddie O’Connell announces appointees, first meeting of Winter Storm Response Commission

NASHVILLE, TN – Feb. 17, 2026: Today, Mayor Freddie O’Connell announced the nine members of his 2026 Winter Storm Response Commission, charged with providing recommendations for improvements so the city is even better prepared for future storms. Former Nashville Mayor and Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen will chair the Commission, which will hold its first meeting at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 23 at the Sonny West Conference Center at Howard Office Building, 700 President Ronald Reagan Way.

“Rarely in our city’s history has a weather event that so thoroughly affected the entire county. That made our response unprecedented and the opportunity to review our performance highly valuable,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell. “I’m grateful for the willingness of the nine commission members to serve the city. They will look at both Metro government’s response as well as that of NES.”

The commission members are:

Former Nashville Mayor and Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, Chair

Vice Mayor Angie Henderson

Metro Council President Pro Tem Delishia Porterfield

Vanderbilt University Director of Emergency Management, Johnny Vanderpool

Local NAACP President Timothy Hughes

Business Manager for LiUNA Local 386 Ethan Link

Owner of Easley Communications Cassandra Easley

41-year veteran of utility operations and current General Manager of Dickson Electric Darrell Gillespie

Former Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives and former Tennessee Valley Authority Board Member Beth Harwell

“Nashville’s recent ice storm was a once-in-a-generation event,” said Gov. Bredesen. “I believe that with any crisis, once things quiet down, it’s important to learn from it: what went right, and where things could use some shoring up. Mayor O’Connell’s establishment of this Commission shows real leadership and a strong commitment to effective local government. I’m honored he asked me to be involved.”

Mayor Freddie O’Connell has consistently emphasized the need for robust scrutiny to provide opportunities to respond even better to winter storms in the future. He established the 2026 Winter Storm Response Commission on February 2 through Executive Order 58.

The Commission is charged with conducting a comprehensive review of the storm response. The Commission will have investigative powers, including the ability to compel the attendance of witnesses and the production of records pertinent to the investigation or any hearing, and to administer oaths to witnesses. The Commission also has the ability to hold hearings and request assistance from the Metropolitan Auditor.

The Commission’s initial report is due to Mayor O’Connell no later than six months after the first meeting, or by August 23, 2026.