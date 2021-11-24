NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Mayor John Cooper will join Jewish community leaders to celebrate the start of Hanukkah during the 2021 Menorah Lighting Ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in front of the Historic Metro Courthouse and will also be streamed on Mayor John Cooper’s Facebook page.

Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel Chabad of Nashville will provide a brief history of the menorah, Hanukkah and the significance of the ceremony.

The ceremony will conclude with the lighting of the menorah.

This will be the 18th Menorah Lighting Ceremony with the Mayor’s Office.