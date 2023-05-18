NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing waiting list for Parkway Terrace on a first-come, first-served basis from noon May 23, 2023, to 3 p.m. May 25, 2023. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Parkway Terrace will need to reapply.

Parkway Terrace features one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments and is located at 196 N. Seventh St.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Housing). The application is simple and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new username and password for each property and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Those interested in applying may view a sample application here. This will allow applicants to gather information needed to successfully complete the online-only application.

Applicants interested in Parkway Terrace who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3737 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Applicants may also visit public libraries to access a computer. All Nashville Public Library locations have reopened for in-person services. While face coverings are no longer required, they are strongly encouraged for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals while inside Metro buildings, including Nashville Public Library.

MDHA would like to make applicants aware that a new version of the MDHA website will launch in June. While the URL will remain the same (www.nashville-mdha.org) and the application process will not change, the website will look different for applicants who apply for MDHA’s monthly waiting list openings in June and onward. On MDHA’s new website, there will be a large yellow banner at the top of the page that says Apply Now for Housing during open waiting list periods. Applicants will be able to click on this banner to be taken to the application page. They can also click Apply for Housing under the Renters tab on the home page, and if it is during an open waiting list period, they will be taken to the application page.

MDHA does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-252-8464. For TDD services, call 615-252-8599.

Established in 1938, MDHA provides affordable housing opportunities to more than 13,000 families primarily through Project-Based Rental Assistance and Section 8 vouchers. It also manages federally-funded community development and homeless assistance programs on behalf of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. To foster urban growth, MDHA oversees 11 redevelopment districts that guide development through design and land-use zoning controls.

Additional information about MDHA can be found on www.nashville-mdha.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.