Meharry Medical Clinic And Unitedhealthcare Offer Juneteenth Health And Wellness Fair

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Meharry Medical Clinic and UnitedHealthcare will sponsor a free health and wellness fair to celebrate Juneteenth. Attendees will have access to free COVID-19 vaccines, child immunizations and well check visits. Free giveaways and swag include snow cones, $10 gift cards for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, diapers, fresh produce, pizza and more.

Care and giveaways will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is open to the full community and no insurance is required. Appointments preferred, but not required. To sign up in advance of the fair, click here

The event aims to provide free and accessible health and wellness care for those in need within the community. It also provides an engaging experience full of celebrations and prizes in honor of the national holiday.

Event sponsors include a variety of community organizations such as:

Meharry Medical College

UnitedHealthcare

86Borders

Nashville Diaper Connection

Second Harvest Food Bank

West Nashville Dream Center

Slim & Husky’s Pizza

The event will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Meharry Medical Clinic, 1810 Albion St., Nashville, TN 37208.