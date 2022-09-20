NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee CEO, Melissa Hudson-Gant has been recognized as one of Nashville’s Most Admired CEOs by the Nashville Business Journal. The 2022 honorees are among the most influential leaders in Middle Tennessee because of their commitments to inspire their people, drive the local economy and contribute to the community.

“I am honored to be recognized alongside leaders I admire, many of whom have served as mentors to me.,” said Melissa Hudson-Gant. “Effective leadership is only possible with a strong team of professional staff, a committed Board of Directors, and a community of engaged volunteers. This award is shared with all in our Big family.”

To assemble the list of Most Admired CEO honorees, the Nashville Business Journal accepted nominations from the public. Nominees were grouped into categories based on their company size and type, and then were asked to vote on one another. Those with the highest scores after voting have been selected as 2022’s Most Admired CEOs Awards honorees.

Honorees of the award will be recognized at a reception on Monday, December 5 at Conrad Nashville.

Melissa Hudson-Gant joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee as CEO in June 2018. During her tenure, the organization has established financial reserves, grown revenue by 60%, increased board and staff diversity and launched innovative programming to best serve our community’s young people, including Sports Buddies, Big Cousins, and Mentor Corps Fellows.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Since 1969, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT) has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As a part of the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, BBBSMT makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages six through young adulthood in eight counties throughout Middle Tennessee. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit www.mentorakid.org.