Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) Fraud detectives are warning Nashvillians about an ongoing phone scam targeting medical professionals.

The scam begins with a caller identifying themselves as an employee of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The victims are falsely told that they were subpoenaed as an expert witness and failed to show at court. They must now pay a bond or be arrested. Several medical professionals have fallen victim to the scam and paid thousands of dollars.

An important reminder: No member of law enforcement will ever solicit money. The public is urged to be cautious when giving personal information to someone who is not a confirmed and trusted source.

Anyone with information regarding this scam is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.