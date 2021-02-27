Metro Public Health Department Begins Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments to those 65 and Over

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (February 25, 2021) –Metro Public Health Department officials announced today the department will begin scheduling appointments for those 65 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Slots for those 65 and above will open at 7 a.m. on Friday, February 26. Health Department officials encourage Davidson County residents in the age group to schedule an appointment by visiting covid19.nashville.gov or by calling 615/862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Health Department offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615/326-9986.

The Health Department will offer the 65 and older age group multiple appointment options each day, seven days a week at the Music City Center.

The following information will be requested when an individual signs up for an appointment:

Name

Address

Date of birth

Sex

Primary language

Race/ethnicity (optional)

Phone Number

Email (optional)