Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Christmas Day marked three years since the bombing on Second Avenue in Nashville. With construction on the north block between Church Street and Union Street approximately halfway complete, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will begin construction on the south block between Commerce Street and Broadway in early 2024. The reimagined streetscape design, with its renewed emphasis on the pedestrian experience, is part of the Second Avenue Rebuild, which is led by MDHA.

Barricades that do not impede vehicle or pedestrian access have been placed along the sidewalks on the south block between Commerce Street and Broadway to prepare for construction to begin in early 2024. The roadway will remain open to vehicles through the holidays with traffic changes and road closures between Commerce Street and Broadway anticipated to begin in early January. The first phase of construction on the south block entails roadway, tree preparation and underground utility work to separate stormwater from the combined sewer system. Businesses will remain open and accessible to pedestrians throughout construction on the south block, which has a projected schedule of 12 months.

Construction on the north block began in May 2023. Since then, a new storm drain infrastructure has been installed to separate storm water from the existing combined sewer system as part of Metro Water Services’ Clean Water Nashville initiative. Electrical work for the installation of new tree lights began in the fall. Placement for tree soil cells has been completed along the east side of the north block, which will support utility crossings, manage stormwater and promote growth. Sidewalks are being poured on the east sidewalk near the Washington Square building, and brick installation will begin next.

All buildings and businesses have remained open with pedestrian access throughout construction on the north block. Traffic changes with vehicle lane closures on the north block are scheduled to continue until construction is complete in late spring 2024.

The Second Avenue Rebuild is a fully funded project with the majority of funding coming from the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County via the Capital Spending Plan, with additional funding provided by the Convention Center Authority.

Before construction began, dozens of community engagement events were held that fielded recommendations from stakeholders, advisors, the Urban Land Institute Advisory Services Panel and other attendees. Their collective feedback, which helped shape the streetscape designs, included designating more pedestrian space, creating outdoor dining, facilitating inviting spaces for locals as well as tourists and activation opportunities.