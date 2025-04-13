Close Menu
    Middle Tennessee YMCAs to Host Free Healthy Kids Day® Events April 26

    adminBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Several YMCA locations across Middle Tennessee will host Healthy Kids Day® on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The free event is open to the public and features a wide range of activities designed to promote healthy habits, physical activity and family engagement.

    With summer just around the corner, Healthy Kids Day® offers families an opportunity to get moving together and learn how to maintain active and healthy lifestyles. Events will include games, nutritious snacks, fitness demonstrations and information on YMCA summer offerings such as Summer Adventure, day camps and youth sports.

    The national sponsor for Healthy Kids Day® is Peanuts.

    Event Details:

    Saturday, April 26, 2025

    • 10 a.m.–Noon
      Brentwood Family YMCA
      8207 Concord Road
      Brentwood, TN 37027
      (615) 373-9622

    • 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
      North Rutherford Family YMCA
      2001 Motlow College Boulevard
      Smyrna, TN 37167
      (615) 220-9622

    • 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
      Northwest Family YMCA
      3700 Ashland City Highway
      Nashville, TN 37218
      (615) 242-6559

    • 3–5 p.m.
      Robertson County Family YMCA
      3332 Tom Austin Highway
      Springfield, TN 37172
      (615) 382-9622

    Thursday, April 24, 2025

    • 4–7 p.m.
      Margaret Maddox Family YMCA
      2624 Gallatin Pike
      Nashville, TN 37216
      (615) 228-5525

    For more than 30 years, YMCAs nationwide have celebrated Healthy Kids Day® by hosting free community events aimed at keeping kids and families mentally and physically active during the summer and beyond.

