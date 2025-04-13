Middle Tennessee YMCAs to Host Free Healthy Kids Day® Events April 26

Several YMCA locations across Middle Tennessee will host Healthy Kids Day® on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The free event is open to the public and features a wide range of activities designed to promote healthy habits, physical activity and family engagement.

With summer just around the corner, Healthy Kids Day® offers families an opportunity to get moving together and learn how to maintain active and healthy lifestyles. Events will include games, nutritious snacks, fitness demonstrations and information on YMCA summer offerings such as Summer Adventure, day camps and youth sports.

The national sponsor for Healthy Kids Day® is Peanuts.

Event Details:

Saturday, April 26, 2025

10 a.m.–Noon

Brentwood Family YMCA

8207 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 373-9622

10 a.m.–1 p.m.

North Rutherford Family YMCA

2001 Motlow College Boulevard

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 220-9622

10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Northwest Family YMCA

3700 Ashland City Highway

Nashville, TN 37218

(615) 242-6559

3–5 p.m.

Robertson County Family YMCA

3332 Tom Austin Highway

Springfield, TN 37172

(615) 382-9622

Thursday, April 24, 2025

4–7 p.m.

Margaret Maddox Family YMCA

2624 Gallatin Pike

Nashville, TN 37216

(615) 228-5525

For more than 30 years, YMCAs nationwide have celebrated Healthy Kids Day® by hosting free community events aimed at keeping kids and families mentally and physically active during the summer and beyond.