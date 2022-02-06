Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Chief John Drake this week honored the MNPD’s 2021 Employees of the Year whose selfless commitment and outstanding work enhanced Nashville’s public safety.



“Our employees of the year are from a cross section of our police department and represent the dedication and collaboration taking place throughout our precincts and divisions every day,” Chief Drake said. “I am very proud of these nine individuals.”

The 2021 honorees are:

Community Services Bureau Patrol Officers of the Year for 2021

Officers Cynthia Quirouette and Po Cheng from the Midtown Hills Precinct

On March 10, 2021, a man carrying a hammer as a weapon approached unsuspecting victims on 4th Avenue South and then later on Demonbreun Street and struck them on their heads without provocation. Investigating detectives located a grainy surveillance image of the suspect, but were unable to identify the man. Patrol Officers Cynthia Quirouette and Po Cheng viewed the surveillance photo, believed the man to be a person they had previously arrested, and passed along the man’s name to detectives. A photo lineup was prepared using the information provided by these two officers. Victims positively identified the man resulting in his arrest on three counts of felony aggravated assault.

Community Services Bureau Community Engagement Officers of the Year for 2021 Officers Lindsey Anderson and David Collins from the East Precinct

On August 19th of 2021, Midtown Hills Precinct officers began an investigation of a robbery and kidnapping case in which two Virginia men were held against their will and robbed after agreeing to engage in a drug deal. One victim was pistol whipped, the other was left on the shoulder of the interstate.

A detailed description of the suspects’ Ford Fusion was relayed throughout the police department. The following day, Officers Anderson and Collins, from the East Precinct’s Community Engagement Team, spotted the car parked on South 7th Street and soon determined that it was connected to a nearby apartment. Their knock and talk resulted in a man answering the door who matched the description of a suspect in the kidnapping and robbery. He implicated himself in the case and was arrested, thanks to the keen observation and excellent work of Officers Anderson and Collins.

Community Services Bureau Investigators of the Year for 2021

Detectives Patrick Cuthbertson and David Willover from the West Precinct (now undercover with the Specialized Investigations Division)

Detective Cuthbertson, assisted by Detective Willover, led this police department’s investigation into the March 2020 double murder of Nashvillians Holly Williams and William Lanway. Over the next 21 months, these detectives relentlessly pursued leads in what turned out to be an elaborate murder-for-hire scheme involving an Austin, Texas businessman, former U.S. military members and a purported former member of the Israeli Defense Forces.



In collaboration with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, four out of state men were indicted by a federal grand jury in this case and were arrested in Texas, California and North Carolina on December 10th. The incredibly tedious work of these detectives in building this case is absolutely exemplary.

Investigative Services Bureau Investigator of the Year for 2021

Detective Chris Dickerson from the Homicide Unit

Detective Dickerson led the police department’s investigation into the senseless fatal shooting of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman as she traveled on I-440 on her way to work at St. Thomas West Hospital.



Thanks to Detective Dickerson’s painstaking investigative work, and support from a coalition of Nashvillians who raised more than $50,000 in reward money, the first suspect in this case was arrested on December 11, 2020. But the work did not stop there. The second suspect in the case was identified and arrested on January 12, 2021. That man’s girlfriend was also arrested for harboring a fugitive.



Detective Dickerson’s dedication to this investigation is a clear example of this police department’s focus to identify, apprehend and hold accountable those persons who pose a significant danger to our community.

Support Services Bureau Officer of the Year for 2021

Officer Don Davidson from the Traffic Division’s Fatal Crash Team

Officer Davidson is a 36-year MNPD veteran who has spent 29 of those years in the Traffic Division. Officer Davidson has been the primary investigator or assisted in some 800 fatal crashes during his time with the police department. Officer Davidson’s investigations and his character are both known to be beyond reproach. His police work also spans beyond Traffic. Last August, Officer Davidson was one of the first officers to respond to a downtown bar on a man who was in medical distress. He began CPR in an effort to save the man’s life, and minutes later compassionately consoled the victim’s brother.

Professional Support Employee of the Year for 2021

Administrative Services Manager Nina Adkins

In addition to her regular multitude of duties in Deputy Chief Dwayne Greene’s office, Nina Adkins accepted the challenging task of assigning position IDs to every MNPD employee, both sworn and civilian. These IDs change every time an employee is promoted or changes assignments. Due to her background in Human Resources, she is ideally suited to this vital role and is the sole executive administrative assistant assigned this task, working closely with Fiscal and Human Resources personnel. Additionally, she completed the patrol rebid process and trained a new co-worker.