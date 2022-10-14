NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Artober Nashville, a program of NowPlayingNashville, will celebrate the 11th anniversary of its annual celebration of the arts in Nashville and Middle Tennessee beginning Monday, Sept. 26 through Monday, Oct. 31.

Nashvillian Michelle Reeves is this year’s Artober Nashville Featured Artist. Her work “Woven” was chosen to represent the background of the 2022 month-long celebration logo.

Held each October, Artober Nashville is a month-long celebration of the arts in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The program is operated by NowPlayingNashville, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which features events year-round on its website.

During this month-long sitewide takeover on NowPlayingNashville, visitors to ArtoberNashville.com will find hundreds of arts and cultural events — many unique to the month of October — in every discipline, including visual and performing arts, music, history, language, and film.

Also featured:

• ArtoberTV each Monday, highlighting ways to celebrate the month, with interviews in the arts community.

• Artober Talks, featuring discussions about current issues in the arts.

For more information and to add your event, visit ArtoberNashville.com.

Here’s a sampling of Artober Nashville events:

Sept. 29-Oct 1

Holst’s The Planets with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Sept. 29-Oct. 2

International Black Film Festival at various venues

Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Nashville Film Festival at various venues

Sept. 30

The Latin Party at The Fairgrounds

Sept. 30

Musicians Corner: September Sundown Series in Centennial Park

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

AIDA: In Concert at TPAC

Sept. 30-Oct 1

Nash Art Bash & Creative Exchange at Studio 615

Oct. 1

Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival in Centennial Park

Oct. 1

FirstBank First Saturday Art Crawl in Downtown Nashville

Oct. 1-2

Follow the Art: Artober in the Gulch at Art Beat, W Nashville, Thompson Hotel, Sambuca, Barre3 and Station Inn

Oct. 1-30

Click, Clack, Boo: A Tricky Treat! at Nashville Children’s Theatre

Oct. 6-9

The Nashville Oktoberfest in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Oct. 7-9

Fall Tennessee Craft Fair in Centennial Park

Oct. 7-Dec. 31

Weaving Splendor: Treasures of Asian Textiles at Frist Art Museum

Oct. 12-Nov. 3

Nashville Jewish Film Festival

Oct. 14-16

Ghostbusters In Concert with the Nashville Symphony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Oct. 14-16

Southern Festival of Books in Downtown Nashville

Now-Oct. 21

Galerie Tangerine Five-Year Anniversary Show

Oct. 21-30

Nashville Rep presents The Cake

Oct. 22

Nashville Jazz Workshop presents Jazzmania

Oct. 23

Great Performances: Julie Fowlis at Franklin Theatre

Oct. 28

The Judds featuring Wynonna at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 28-30

Nashville Opera presents The Medium

Oct. 29

Pumpkinfest in Downtown Franklin

Oct. 30

Sumner Fest in Hendersonville

Now-Oct. 31

Cheekwood Harvest at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

Now-Oct. 31

Goblins & Giggles at Gaylord Opryland

Now-Jan. 15

Painting the Smokies at Tennessee State Museum

Artober Nashville was originally established in 2011 by the Metro Nashville Arts Commission and was operated by the commission through 2016.

About NowPlayingNashville.com

NowPlayingNashville.com, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, is Middle Tennessee’s comprehensive event guide for Where to Go and What to Do, with information about music, theater, arts, sports, dance, museums, family fun, dining and more. Since its launch in 2007, the website has collaborated with hundreds of community partners, providing detailed information to support arts and entertainment organizations and enrich the Middle Tennessee community. For more information, visit www.NowPlayingNashville.com.

About The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect the intentions and goals of their charitable endeavors. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.