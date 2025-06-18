MTSU Board of Trustees approves tuition, fee increase for new academic year

Still expected to remain lowest among state’s three largest public universities

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Tuesday, June 17, a 6.49% increase in tuition and fees for undergraduate and graduate rates starting this fall.

The action sets the combined total for tuition and fees per semester to $5,328.50 for in-state students taking more than 12 credit hours. It is within the binding range for such increases set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.

It also includes increases to mandatory fees for Athletics, Campus Recreation, Health Services, Parking Services, Postal Services, Student Government Association and Technology Access.

“In evaluating the proposal, the committee reviewed materials containing the tuition rates of other Tennessee public institutions, as well as peer institutions, and found that even with the proposed fee increase, MTSU ranked as very affordable in comparison,” said Trustee Pete DeLay, chair of the board’s Finance and Personnel Committee.

MTSU’s tuition and fees is expected to remain the lowest among the state’s three largest public universities.

University leaders said the increases will help address inflationary costs and financial needs for new academic programs; increases in utility and software costs; technology; and salaries.

In other actions, trustees:

Reduced the tuition charged for online courses, known as the e-rate, for out-of-state students. The e-rate will now be calculated at 125% of the base undergraduate and graduate rates, down from 150%.

Granted tenure for 28 faculty members and promotion for 58, effective Aug. 1.

Approved a reorganization of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, designed to provide more visibility and competitiveness to its degree programs.

Approved a new Master of Science in Project Management degree in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business. The proposal will be considered by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission next month.

Endorsed the administration’s capital outlay requests for a proposed Civic Leadership and Applied Humanities Building and the second phase of the Department of Aerospace’s ongoing Shelbyville expansion.

Approved 1.8% raises for employees for 2025-26. Employees earning $42,400 or less will receive a $750 minimum increase.

Approved the addition of Kari Neely as the new faculty trustee, replacing Mary Martin, who served two non-consecutive terms. Neely, a professor in the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures, was the 2023-24 Faculty Senate president.

Approved the addition of Michai Mosby as the new student trustee, replacing Shaylaine Roker. Mosby, a graduate student, served two consecutive terms as the Student Government Association president, from 2023 to 2025.

More information about the board’s actions can be found at www.mtsu.edu/ boardoftrustees.