ST. LOUIS, MO — On Saturday, October 2, 2022 The National Black Radio Hall of Fame Induction Awards Program was held in St. Louis, Missouri.

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame is an annual non- profit charitable organization. They present awards and induct outstanding individuals from across the nation for their contributions to the entertainment industry, Black radio, and communities.

We congratulate Lee Parker, owner of Brimstone Music Group, a national entertainment company, for receiving “The President’s Volunteer Service Award in recognition and appreciation for his commitment to strengthening our nation and communities through volunteer services. Lee Parker was also given a personal letter addressed from President Joe Biden on his recognition.

A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Lee Parker first worked as a promoter for Malaco Records. Afterward, Parker founded the Downhome Blues Festival in Huntsville, Alabama, and promoted and marketed many other Blues festivals across the country. He has promoted many Blues, Gospel, R&B, and Rap artists in the southeast through radio and TV media with artists such as Wilson Meadows, Bill Avery, Xman, Willie Clayton, The Birmingham Mass Choir and others.