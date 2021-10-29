Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–When it comes to civil rights and social justice, we have the unique ability to secure more wins than anyone else. Help make racial equity a reality.

Join the NAACP at the 2021 Freedom Fund Awards Dinner and help support the nation’s oldest civil rights organization as we continue to do the work that must be done.



Please support the Freedom Fund Award Dinner by making a personal commitment of purchasing a minimum of one ticket.

Purchase Your Freedom Fund Dinner Ticket

Corporate and Community Sponsorship Information

We hope to see you there,

Patricia Malone-Smith

Freedom Fund Co-Chair