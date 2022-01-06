NASHVILLE, TN – On January 6, 2021, in Washington DC, there was a violent and deadly attack against all Americans. One year later, the same faction that attacked our government on January 6th is hard at work trying to silence American voices by restricting the freedom to vote, attacking fair voting districts, and quietly preparing future attempts to sabotage free and fair elections and with it our democracy.So this Thursday, January 6, 2022, exactly one year later, Americans across race, place, party, and background are holding candlelight vigils to say: In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections. The event has been organized by local volunteers in conjunction with MoveOn. Rabbi Jessica Shimberg will share a few words.Participants in the event believe America’s elected leaders—at the local, state and national level—must pass urgent legislation that will protect this country from a repeat of the January 6 anti-democratic forces who are continuing their efforts to destroy it.

The promise of democracy is not a partisan issue. It unites all Americans no matter our color, zip code, or income—so we all have an equal say in the decisions that shape our daily lives and futures.

WHAT: Candlelight Vigil to Remember and Condemn the Jan. 6, 2021 Attack on American Democracy

WHEN:Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 5-6 pm CST

WHERE:Southeast corner of Centennial Park, Nashville (across the street from Vanderbilt bookstore)