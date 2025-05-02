Nashville General Hospital Marks 135 Years of Service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville General Hospital (NGH) celebrated its 135th anniversary on April 23, 2025. In honor of this historic milestone, during the Hospital Authority’s April 24, 2025, meeting, Board Chair Dr. Raymond Martin shared a proclamation by Mayor Freddie O’Connell, officially declaring the date as “Nashville General Hospital Day.” Established in 1890 as the city’s first hospital, NGH continues to serve as a vital safety-net institution committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care to all.

During the Hospital Authority Board meeting, several key decisions were announced:

• Interim CEO Appointment: Dr. Veronica Elders was unanimously appointed as Interim CEO of the Hospital Authority, with her role retroactive to March 2025.

• CEO Search: The CEO Search Committee convened on April 11 and will meet biweekly to conduct a nationwide search for permanent leadership. The committee plans to present a recommendation for an executive search firm at the next board meeting.

• KPMG Engagement Approved: The Board unanimously approved a contract with KPMG for the period of May 1 to July 31, 2025. The firm will assist with month-end close, financial reporting, process assessment, SOP development, and provide strategic recommendations for operational efficiency.

“These actions reflect our commitment to honoring our legacy, supporting steady leadership, and enhancing financial accountability,” said Board Chair Dr. Raymond Martin. “Nashville General remains a cornerstone of care in our city, and we are positioning the hospital for a strong, sustainable future.”

“I’m honored to serve in this interim role at such a meaningful time in our hospital’s history,” said Dr. Veronica Elders, Interim CEO. “Our mission to serve the people of Nashville remains unchanged—and together with our dedicated team, we’ll continue to build on 135 years of trust, care, and impact.”