Nashville International Airport® Hosts Month Long Black History Music Showcase

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 30, 2026) – Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, is proud to honor Black History Month with a special month‑long tribute to Black musicians through its Arts at the Airport program. Throughout February, passengers and visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy live performances from an exceptional lineup of local and regional artists representing a wide range of genres—from soul, jazz, and R&B to gospel, blues and contemporary styles.

This year’s series not only celebrates the contributions of Black musicians to American music but also underscores BNA’s commitment to showcasing the creative talent that enriches Middle Tennessee’s cultural landscape.

All performances will be held on the C/D exit stage near Green Beans Coffee Co., providing an inviting and easily accessible gathering space for audiences. Below is a selection of performances from BNA’s Black History Month Music Series, with more Black musicians taking the stage all month long:

Feb. 12 | 12 – 2 p.m.

Gerald Jenkins

A Memphis native and accomplished pianist, Gerald Jenkins is the founder of Creative Soul Music Academy. His dynamic career includes performances with Lauryn Hill, K‑Ci & JoJo and Chrisette Michele. Jenkins is known for his expressive musicianship and his dedication to providing soulful, high‑quality music education to students of all ages.

Feb. 17 | 12 – 2 p.m.

Joseph Wooten

Joseph Wooten is a three‑time Grammy‑nominated keyboardist, songwriter and producer. Best recognized for his long‑standing role with the Steve Miller Band, Wooten has also collaborated with legendary artists including Whitney Houston, Curtis Mayfield and The Temptations. In addition to his extensive touring and recording work, he leads his own ensemble, Joseph Wooten & The Hands of Soul.

Feb. 20 | 12 – 2 p.m.

Jannelle Means

With more than two decades of performance experience, Nashville‑based vocalist and musician Jannelle Means has graced iconic stages such as the Ryman Auditorium and 3rd and Lindsley. Her career includes collaborations with artists like Sara Evans, Brothers Osborne and Eric Church. Means performs regularly with her own band and appears with groups including The Carl Stewart Band and The Nashville All‑Stars.

Feb. 26 | 12 – 2 p.m.

The John Birdsong Jazz Quintet

Led by esteemed Nashville jazz bassist John Birdsong, the John Birdsong Jazz Quintet brings a rich, soulful sound rooted in Birdsong’s decades‑long career. Birdsong has performed with acclaimed artists such as Melba Moore, Hugh Masekela and Donald Brown, and also leads the Birdsong Trio. His warm tone and steady groove have made him a respected figure in the regional jazz community.

The stage at Green Beans Coffee Co. is located pre-security, making it easy for departing travelers, arriving passengers and community members to stop by and enjoy the performances. All shows are free and open to the public, offering audiences a chance to experience an array of musical genres and styles throughout the month.

See the complete Black History Month lineup here