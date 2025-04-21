Nashville Invites Residents for Free Train Rides on ‘Ticket to Ride’ Day to Celebrate Transit Month

Nashville’s Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT), alongside Nashville Connector, are beckoning residents to take advantage of free train rides on April 25. Marking the 11th annual ‘Ticket to Ride’ event, the WeGo Star train will completely waive the fare from Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville to Donelson Station. It’s all a part of the city’s Transit Month celebration, designed to showcase the importance and convenience of public transit within the community.

According to details released by the NDOT, the free ride initiative is not just a call to save on fare but a larger invitation to gather, network, and discuss the future of sustainable transport in Middle Tennessee. Participants are encouraged to hop off at Donelson Station and join the meetup at Party Fowl on Lebanon Pike, where they can enjoy complimentary appetizers. It’s a deliberate occasion created to connect citizens with movers and shakers in transportation advocacy and infrastructure.

Representatives and leaders from various corners of Nashville’s transportation scene will be present, including those from Transit Now Nashville, WeGo Public Transit, and the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee, among others. For those interested in hearing straight from city officials, there will be speakers from the Office of Mayor Freddie O’Connell, NDOT, TDOT, WeGo Public Transit, and more, offering updates on current and future transportation projects.

After the event, as stated by the City of Nashville, attendees have options to return to downtown, notably environmentally friendly choices. They can join a vanpool courtesy of Commute with Enterprise or group up for a bus ride, both poised to drop participants back off near the start point at Riverfront Station.