Nashville Reaches Rapid Rehousing Milestone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – More than 400 people are in stable housing, thanks to a citywide effort involving Metro, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency and several local nonprofits, Mayor John Cooper today announced.
Nashville has used federal dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help 436 people find housing so far – surpassing its initial, 400-person goal five months early. Meanwhile, the city is working to assist more residents and families.
“Nashville is a city known for resilience and compassion – and for being a place where we work together to solve problems,” Mayor Cooper said.
“We have made strong, early progress to support neighbors with housing and other supportive services, which we know can be transformational for individuals and our entire community.”
One such neighbor who has experienced the life-changing impact of the services made available through the program is Gary Basham.
“If I hadn’t come in contact with The Salvation Army, I would probably be dead by now,” Basham said. “Housing has saved my life.”
Basham, who has stage 4 cancer, was sheltering at a local outdoor encampment in December when he enrolled in Rapid Rehousing through The Salvation Army and moved into a one-bedroom apartment. His cancer is now in remission.
- Catholic Charities
- Community Care Fellowship
- Nashville CARES
- Nashville Downtown Partnership
- Oasis Center
- Safe Haven Family Shelter
- Step Up on Second
- The Contributor
- The Salvation Army