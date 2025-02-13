Nashville soul legend remains active

Music City native Charles “Wigg” Walker is a certified soul music legend, a vocal great who once toured with such giants as James Brown, Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke, and Etta James. His singing career dates back to childhood when he got started doing gospel at church and soul at school. Another mighty music figure, Ted Jarrett, gave him his first opportunity to record in 1959 for Jarrett’s Champion label, though the tune “Slave To Love” was mistakenly credited to a non-existent group (Charles Walker and the Daffodils). The actual vocalists along with Walker were Larry Birdsong and his label comrades, the Kinglets.

Walker led a whirlwind life that includes stints in New York, Chicago, England, and other European nations. He’s appeared at such famous venues as the Apollo Theater, Small’s Paradise, and places in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He’s recorded for such famous labels as Chess and Decca, as well as Botanic, and twice been the lead vocalist for a group known as the Sidewinders. Since returning to Nashville in 1993, he’s stayed busy. His solo releases include I’m Available, Leavin’ This Old Town, In the House (live with Johnny Jones), and Soul Stirring Thing. He also released an album on the U.K. label Zane Records called Number by Heart in 2003 and later was the featured singer for a band called The Dynamites featuring Charles Walker. They released several records since June of 2007 on Outtasight Records and toured frequently in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia.

But Walker now has a new release available, and despite being in his early 80s, he’s lost none of the vocal power or authority as a singer. The eight-song release This Love Is Gonna Last teams him with an old Dynamites cohort, keyboardist Charles Treadway, who co-produced and co-wrote most of the material with Walker (and friend Eric Pittarelli). There’s not really a weak track among them, but some of the top ones include “(Feels Like) Things Are Comin’ Our Way,” “Serendipity,” “That Kind of Love,” and “Midnight Rendezvous,” as well as “If I Had Known.”

“It’s an old-school record but with a new-school sound and feeling,” Walker said in discussing the LP with the Tribune. “We really got a lot of strong performances on it, and I’m very pleased with how it turned out.” The release is already available on multiple streaming services, with both CDs and vinyl due to follow. Interestingly, Walker is among the rare old-time artists who’s not opposed to streaming.

“It’s (streaming) really gotten my music to a lot of people and places that otherwise wouldn’t have heard it,” Walker said. “I think it’s basically a good thing, though I know they are still working out some of the problems in regard to artists’ payments. Overall, it’s been a big benefit for me.”

As someone who’s worked with a host of greats, Walker is certainly qualified to talk about the people that he’s been most impressed with and/or influenced by. He quickly cites James Brown, Otis Redding, and Etta James, but then names a more contemporary figure as someone he considers the greatest combination performer.

“Michael Jackson is the greatest singer and dancer that I’ve ever seen,” Walker said (the Jackson 5 were another group he once toured with). “Jackie Wilson was fantastic, and I know Michael was very influenced by him, but he took things to a whole different level and place. He was incredible.”

Walker remains busy on the local scene. He’s currently appearing each Saturday morning at Acme Feed and Seed, doing the Soul Brunch with his current group that, besides Treadway on organ, also includes Pat Bergeson (guitar) and Pete Abbott (drums).

He’s also happy that his classic sound still has an audience today. “It’s a real thrill that we get so many young people in the audience,” Walker concluded. “It’s a real pleasure and a thrill to know that the music still can resonate with both old and young.”

(Charles “Wigg” Walker appears each Saturday throughout February for the Soul Brunch at Acme Feed and Seed, 101 Broadway. The Brunch begins at 11:30 a.m.)

