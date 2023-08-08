NASHVILLE, TN –TN Tribune— Since 2018, Jewels of Distinction Dance Company,

a Nashville based studio dance company, has been gracing the stages of studio

competitions and bringing home multiple wins. With these wins have been 4 Golden

Ticket invitations to the World Dance Championships in Secaucus, NJ. This year was no

different. It was lucky number 5 for the Golden Ticket Invitation that the Jewels of

Distinction Dance Company will be travelling and competing in Secaucus, NJ for the

Teen Large Group Championship.

On July 31 st , all of their hard ward and dedication paid off. The Jewels of Distinction

Dance Company, now known as the Jewels Dance Company, are the 2023 Teen Large

Group World Champions.

“This is a remarkable feat and absolute perfect way to end our season”, states Artistic

Director and choreographer, Sharika Starks. Team captain and graduating senior, Tasia

(Tay-sha) Murphy described the win as “AMAZING”! She stated, “to be here on our

very first trip to Worlds and then win it all is a dream come true. All day we just felt like

we could do anything, and we did”. Tasia was also living out her dream of being a

choreographer one day by being a member of the choreography team for this award-

winning routine. Co-director, Karissa Thorpe was simply at a loss for words. “Overjoyed

is all I can say”, Thorpe stated.

Starks states, “this is more than an accomplishment, but a true honor to represent our city

and state as one of the smaller and predominately African American dance studios in the

country. We hope to make Nashville proud!”

There were over 200,00 entries this year to the World Dance Championships in different

categories and the Jewels came out victorious.