Native Tennessean Re-Joins Cooper Staff

NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) today announced Tennessean Christopher Jerrolds re-joined his staff as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Originally from Savannah, Tenn., Jerrolds interned for Cooper in Washington, D.C., while he was a student at Vanderbilt University. After graduating, Jerrolds returned to Cooper’s D.C. office to serve as Staff Assistant, and he was promoted to Legislative Correspondent and then Legislative Assistant while attending Georgetown Law School in the evenings. Jerrolds left Cooper’s office in 2019 for the New York City Council’s Division of Legal Counsel. Last year, Jerrolds worked on the Biden Campaign as a voter protection attorney and then returned to Washington, D.C., to serve as Congressman Ritchie Torres’s Legislative Director.

“I’m honored to rejoin Congressman Cooper’s staff. Like many of my colleagues, I began my career as an intern for Congressman Cooper. He inspired me to go to law school and showed me how government can help people,” Christopher Jerrolds said. “The Nashville area is fortunate to have such a strong and respected leader in Washington, and it’s a privilege to be a part of a team that’s fully devoted to answering Tennesseans’ most pressing needs.”

Cooper also announced his Director of Special Projects, Lindsey Smith, is departing to join State Senator Raumesh Akbari’s office as the Research and Policy Analyst.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with such an incredible team,” said Lindsey Smith. “I’ve learned so much and I’m grateful for this opportunity. I wish Congressman Cooper and his staff the best.”

“I am so excited for Lindsey to begin this next chapter. She has a passion for public service and will be an awesome advocate for moving Tennessee forward,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “We are also lucky to have someone with Christopher’s talent back on our team. He knows Tennessee and Washington and will help me better serve the people of Middle Tennessee.”