New Local Newspaper Coming to Maury County

(TN Tribune)–Main Street Media of Tennessee, a publisher of local newspapers, websites and other digital content, is launching a weekly newspaper in Maury County.

Main Street Maury will debut on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing a new local newspaper to Maury County,” said Dave Gould, owner of Main Street Media of Tennessee. “We will continue to focus on what we do best in our other papers across Middle Tennessee – coverage of local news, high school sports, features on interesting local people and much more.”

The company has hired four local media veterans to get the new initiative off the ground.

Maurice Patton, who was part of the 2021 class of the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame, will be the sports editor. Patton has covered high school sports in Middle Tennessee for the Tennessean, Franklin Review-Appeal and Columbia Daily Herald.

Chris Yow will be the publication’s multimedia editor. Yow has served as managing editor for the Trussville (Ala.) Tribune and Spring Hill Advertiser News.

For the past 16 months, Patton and Yow have published SM-TNsports.com, a website covering hyperlocal sports in Southern Middle Tennessee. The pair also co-host a daily radio show from 4-6 p.m. focused on regional high school, college and professional sports. The show will continue as part of the Main Street Preps brand.

Jonathan (JP) Plant has also joined Main Street Media as a producer. Plant, who lives in Lawrence County, will produce Patton’s and Yow’s daily show and work with Main Street Media’s other creators like Devon O’Day and Joe Dubin to expand the company’s video content.

Nicole Pipher will serve as Main Street Maury’s advertising account executive. Pipher has worked for the Mt. Vernon (Ill.) Register News and spent the last four years as an account executive with the Columbia Daily Herald.

“We’ve been able to put together an outstanding team of people who not only understand how to put out great news products, but who know Maury County well,” Gould said. “The success of our company is dependent on having local people who understand their community, and that’s what we will have with Main Street Maury.”

In addition to the weekly newspaper the company will launch a website, mainstreetmaury.com, as well as social media pages.

This story was first published by Mainstreet Nashville.