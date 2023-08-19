Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)- Vanderbilt University and the Nashville Public Library will begin panel discussions featuring historians and community partners on Aug. 30 to explore the history of diversity in Nashville.

This program will touch on our Jewish, Black, Native American, Asian American and Pacific Island, LGBTQI+ and Latinx/Hispanic communities.

Program Details:

The History of Black Nashville, Part I: North Nashville and the Pearl High School Story with a preview of Part II: South Nashville and the Fort Negley Story

Moderator : André L. Churchwell, senior advisor to the chancellor on inclusion and community outreach

: André L. Churchwell, senior advisor to the chancellor on inclusion and community outreach Where : Nashville Public Library Conference Room, 615 Church Street, Nashville 37219

: Nashville Public Library Conference Room, 615 Church Street, Nashville 37219 When : Aug. 30 with catered reception starting at 5:30 p.m., program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

: Aug. 30 with catered reception starting at 5:30 p.m., program beginning at 6:30 p.m. Registration: bit.ly/nashvillecommunities — you may also call to reserve a seat at 615- 862-5782

Discussions planned for 2023–24