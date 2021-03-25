NOW Summer Youth Program has 500-plus Seasonal Job Openings for Area Youth Ages 14-24

March 25, 2021 Article Submitted Local Comments Off on NOW Summer Youth Program has 500-plus Seasonal Job Openings for Area Youth Ages 14-24
Nashville, TENN. – The Metropolitan Action Commission’s Opportunity NOW summer youth program has more than 500 seasonal positions available for Davidson County youth between the ages of 14-24 years old.
 
Applicants must have a Davidson County address and apply by April 9.  All positions will begin the first week of June and end in mid-July.  All positions are paid.  To apply, youth visit Metro Action’s Opportunity NOW portal at on.nashville.gov for the complete listing of opportunities. 
 
The youth opportunities are coordinated by age appropriate groupings. 
 
  • Youth ages 14-19 are included in the Experience Work/project-based experiences or in High School Internship opportunities.
  • Young adults ages 20-24 are included in opportunities as Peer Leaders to youth and teens
 
“Our agency has specific outreach efforts for youth in the 37208 community as well as other youth who may have a barrier in accessing the portal or participation in summer employment,” said Tanya Evrenson, Metro Action Director of Workforce.
 
Metro Action has partnered with Goodwill Career Center-Lifsey Building (located at 937 Herman Street) to ensure youth and young adults in the 37208 community have access to available computers to create their free Opportunity NOW account and access to the online portal to apply for positions.  
 
For questions regarding the Opportunity NOW summer employment programs or how to apply, contact Ellen Zinkiewicz at [email protected] or 615-862-8860 x77431 or [email protected].

