Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Father Charles Frederick Strobel, founder of Room In The Inn and a leading advocate for the homeless in the city of Nashville, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 6. He was 80.

Father Strobel was born on March 12, 1943, one of four children born to Martin and Mary Catherine Schweiss Strobel.

A native of Nashville, he was baptized at Church of the Assumption on March 21, 1943, and attended Assumption School, graduating in 1957. Four years later, he graduated from Father Ryan High School in 1961.

After high school, Father Strobel began studying for the priesthood. He attended St. Mary College in Lebanon, Kentucky, where he received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He earned a master’s degree in education from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, and a master’s degree in theology from The Theological College of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. While in Washington, he became immersed in the Civil Rights Movement.

Father Strobel was ordained to the priesthood on Jan. 31, 1970, by Bishop Joseph Durick at the Cathedral.

Room In The Inn began in the winter of 1985, when our Founding Director, Father Charles Strobel, opened the doors of his parish to individuals seeking sanctuary in the church parking lot. This simple act of kindness marked the beginning of Room In The Inn. In December 1986, four congregations committed to sheltering people experiencing homeless through March 1987. By the end of that winter, 31 congregations had joined. Now, we have nearly 200 congregations from a wide variety of traditions and over 7,000 volunteers who shelter almost 1,500 men and women from November 1 through March 31 each season.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced, but the family has noted that a public memorial will be forthcoming.