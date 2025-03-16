Obit: Weldon B. Kidd Passes Away

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-Weldon Boyd Kidd, was born, June 11, 1939 in Nashville and grew up in town of Antioch, Tennessee. Weldon was the youngest child of four siblings.

Weldon attended public schools and graduated from Haynes High School in 1952. He matriculated to Tennessee State University and completed college with a B.S. Degree from the School of Engineering.

After Weldon’s first year in college, he was required to serve a tour duty in U.S. Navy and extended in the Reserves for Thirty Years. While in the Navy, Weldon help commission a new ship and crossed the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. During his tour of duty, he saw the White Cliff of Dover Post through Panama Canal, crossing the International DateLine and the equator. During his active and Reserve Career Weldon visited twelve countries.

Weldon’s Christian journey began at an early age at St. John, Antioch Baptist Church in Antioch, Tennessee. After his marriage, he began attending service at First Baptist Church Capital Hill, (FBCH) where he became a member. He had served sixteen years as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the First Baptist Church Capital Hill Homes, Inc., better known as Kelly Miller Smith Towers.

Major accomplishment are a 3.4 million dollar renovation and refinance of the debt.

In 1976, Weldon, became a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He received several honors and served on several committees. Served as President of our local Eta Beta Sigma Chapter for nine years. Served as President of the Southwestern Regional Distinguished Service Chapter for twelve years. He was honored to be a Fraternity Member.

Weldon leaves to cherish his memory two nieces, Avis Maretta Hight (Cass) and

Rhonda Antionette Bradley; two nephews, Michael Eugene Hight, Sr. and Reginald

Keith Bradley; two step-sons, Ricky Ewing and David Ewing; great nephews

Christopher Hight and Bryan (Kala) Hight, Michael Eugene Hight, Jr.; great-great nieces, (Kaylann Mane Hight, deceased), Kaydyn Zenobia Hight, Makiah Hight and Makenlea Hight; great-great nephews, Michael Eugene Hight, III, Bryan Lamont Hight, Jr., and Brandyn Legend Hight; Willam Hayslett; long time friend, Fraternity Brothers, and a host of relatives and friends.

Services: