Obituary: Minister Tomika Michelle Williams of Murfreesboro

Tomika McCauley was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in October 1972, the second child of Charles McCauley, Sr. and Joyce McCauley. She peacefully transitioned from this earthly life to eternal life on January 1, 2026. In August 1977, she relocated with her family, Joyce and Charles Jr., to Nashville, Tennessee, where she would grow and build her life.

She accepted Christ at an early age at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the Youth and Mass Choirs. She was part of the live recording in 1988 and was the lead singer of “Deliver Me” with Billy Hailey.

Tomika received her education in the Metro Nashville Public School system and graduated from Glencliff Comprehensive High School in May 1990. She continued her studies at Trevecca Nazarene University. In April 1992, she married Michael Williams, and she was blessed with five children, whom she dearly loved. At the time of her passing she was enrolled at Regent University working on a Bachelors Degree in Theology.

Later, Tomika moved to Gallatin, Tennessee, where she obtained her certification as a Nursing Assistant. She faithfully served in healthcare at Sumner Regional Hospital for 17 years, touching countless lives through her compassion and dedication. During this time, she worshipped at Zion Upper Room Apostolic Church and shared her love of music as a member of the 911 Inspirational Choir.

Tomika eventually returned to Nashville with her children and, in January 2013, joined Judah Temple of Praise Church. Answering her call to ministry, she received her minister’s license on July 28, 2013, and faithfully served as a member of the ministerial staff until her passing.

Tomika was preceded in death by her father, Charles William McCauley, Sr.; grandmothers, Pearl Brooks and Maggie Drake; grandfathers, Reverend William Taft Brooks and Jessie Crutcher; and uncle, William Brooks.

She is survived by husband, Michael Williams; children, Latifah (Emmanuel) Higgins; Michael Devon Williams, Sr., Heaven K. Williams; Jada Link and Kylie Williams; bonus son, Aiden Crutcher; grandchildren, Michael Devon Williams, Jr., Egypt Higgins, Hunter Williams, Isabella Williams, Emmanuel Higgins, Blessings Williams, Harleigh Williams, Emaree Higgins, Miracle Williams, Haelynn Williams, Haddox Griffin-Williams, Devon Michael Williams, Karma Canty, Emani Higgins; god daughter, Azia Ward-Lowe; devoted mother, Joyce A. McCauley; brother, Charles William McCauley, Jr.; niece, Niyokia McCauley; nephew, Antionious McCauley; family friends, Angela Darnell, William Griffin and LaTaya Johnson and Roderick DeBose; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.