Office of Homeless Services Extends Life-Saving Support During Extreme Heat Weekend

The Office of Homeless Services (OHS) will continue offering life-saving resources throughout from Friday, July 25th, to Monday, July 28th, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. In coordination with the Office of Emergency Management, OHS will continue monitoring conditions and providing critical support to ensure the safety and well-being of Nashville’s unhoused neighbors during this period of extreme heat.
From June 22 to July 24, the Office of Homeless Services distributed:
- Bottled Water: 2,207
- Bus Passes: 1,384
- Cooling Towels: 847
- Insect Repellent: 696
- Sunscreen: 489
Extreme Heat Response Services
Office of Homeless Services
Free Dispatch Rides
- To cooling shelters and safe locations
- Available Friday, July 25th to Monday, July 28th, from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Call 615-844-3399 to request a ride
Encampment Support
- Water distribution
- “Cool Ride” bus passes (distributed throughout the city)
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Cooling towels
- On-site service coordination and Coordinated Entry updates
For a full list of services, updates, and resources, visit:
Where to Turn During Extreme Heat