    Office of Homeless Services Extends Life-Saving Support During Extreme Heat Weekend

    The Office of Homeless Services (OHS) will continue offering life-saving resources throughout from Friday, July 25th, to Monday, July 28th, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. In coordination with the Office of Emergency Management, OHS will continue monitoring conditions and providing critical support to ensure the safety and well-being of Nashville’s unhoused neighbors during this period of extreme heat.

    From June 22 to July 24, the Office of Homeless Services distributed:

    • Bottled Water: 2,207
    • Bus Passes: 1,384
    • Cooling Towels: 847
    • Insect Repellent: 696
    • Sunscreen: 489

    Extreme Heat Response Services

    Office of Homeless Services

    Free Dispatch Rides

    • To cooling shelters and safe locations
    • Available Friday, July 25th to Monday, July 28th, from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    • Call 615-844-3399 to request a ride

    Encampment Support

    • Water distribution
    • “Cool Ride” bus passes (distributed throughout the city)
    • Bug spray
    • Sunscreen
    • Cooling towels
    • On-site service coordination and Coordinated Entry updates

    For a full list of services, updates, and resources, visit:
    Where to Turn During Extreme Heat

