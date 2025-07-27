Office of Homeless Services Extends Life-Saving Support During Extreme Heat Weekend

The Office of Homeless Services (OHS) will continue offering life-saving resources throughout from Friday, July 25th, to Monday, July 28th, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. In coordination with the Office of Emergency Management, OHS will continue monitoring conditions and providing critical support to ensure the safety and well-being of Nashville’s unhoused neighbors during this period of extreme heat.

From June 22 to July 24, the Office of Homeless Services distributed:

Bottled Water: 2,207

2,207 Bus Passes: 1,384

1,384 Cooling Towels: 847

847 Insect Repellent: 696

696 Sunscreen: 489

Extreme Heat Response Services

Office of Homeless Services

Free Dispatch Rides

To cooling shelters and safe locations

Available Friday, July 25 th to Monday, July 28 th , from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

, from Call 615-844-3399 to request a ride

Encampment Support

Water distribution

“Cool Ride” bus passes (distributed throughout the city)

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Cooling towels

On-site service coordination and Coordinated Entry updates

For a full list of services, updates, and resources, visit:

