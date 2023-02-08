You are invited to attend and cover Legal Aid Society and Conexión Américas’ Eviction Right to Counsel Open House, informing the community about a pilot program aimed at providing outreach, education and legal aid to low-income renters at risk of eviction in Davidson County.
WHAT: Eviction Right to Counsel Open House
VISUALS: Speakers including Councilwoman Zulfat Suara and representatives from Legal Aid Society and Conexión Américas; other community organizations in attendance
INTERVIEWS: Among those available will be:
– Councilwoman Zulfat Suara
– DarKenya Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society
– Martha Silva, co-executive director, Conexión Américas
– Attorneys from Legal Aid Society and Nashville Hispanic Bar
– A tenant recently at risk of eviction and assisted by Legal Aid Society
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m.
– 2:00-2:15 – Arrival
– 2:15 – Opening Remarks – Martha Silva, Conexión Américas
– 2:25 – History of Program and Introduction of Right to Counsel Staff – DarKenya Waller, Legal Aid Society
– 2:35 – Overview of the Eviction Right to Counsel Program – attorneys Liz Leiserson and Julie Yriart
– 3:00 – Closing Remarks – Councilwoman Zulfat Suara
– 3:15 – Q&A and Refreshments
WHERE: Conexión Américas
Located inside Casa Azafran
2195 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Parking is available in the front lot.
Please RSVP to Jonathan Houghton by Wednesday, Feb. 8,
at jhoughton@daltonagency.com or 615-515-4892.
CONTACT ALTERNATE CONTACT
Jonathan Houghton Diana Perez
Dalton Agency Conexión Américas
615-515-4892 615-689-6977
jhoughton@daltonagency.com diana@conexionamericas.org
About Legal Aid Society
Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty. It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way. Learn more at www.las.org or by following the firm on Facebook.
About Conexión Américas
Conexión Américas is a Nashville-based nonprofit organization established in 2002. Its mission is to build a welcoming community and create opportunities where Latino families can belong, contribute and succeed. Every year, Conexión Américas assists more than 8,000 individuals and their families in their desire to start businesses, buy homes, improve their English, help their children succeed in school and go to college, and become an integral part of Nashville’s social, cultural and economic vitality. Conexión Américas is the lead partner of Casa Azafrán, a nonprofit collaborative at the gateway to Nashville’s International District that is home to Conexión Américas and nine partners.