You are invited to attend and cover Legal Aid Society and Conexión Américas’ Eviction Right to Counsel Open House, informing the community about a pilot program aimed at providing outreach, education and legal aid to low-income renters at risk of eviction in Davidson County.

WHAT: Eviction Right to Counsel Open House

VISUALS: Speakers including Councilwoman Zulfat Suara and representatives from Legal Aid Society and Conexión Américas; other community organizations in attendance

INTERVIEWS: Among those available will be:

– Councilwoman Zulfat Suara

– DarKenya Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society

– Martha Silva, co-executive director, Conexión Américas

– Attorneys from Legal Aid Society and Nashville Hispanic Bar

– A tenant recently at risk of eviction and assisted by Legal Aid Society

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m.

– 2:00-2:15 – Arrival

– 2:15 – Opening Remarks – Martha Silva, Conexión Américas

– 2:25 – History of Program and Introduction of Right to Counsel Staff – DarKenya Waller, Legal Aid Society

– 2:35 – Overview of the Eviction Right to Counsel Program – attorneys Liz Leiserson and Julie Yriart

– 3:00 – Closing Remarks – Councilwoman Zulfat Suara

– 3:15 – Q&A and Refreshments

WHERE: Conexión Américas

Located inside Casa Azafran

2195 Nolensville Pike

Nashville, TN 37211

Parking is available in the front lot.

Please RSVP to Jonathan Houghton by Wednesday, Feb. 8,

at jhoughton@daltonagency.com or 615-515-4892.

CONTACT ALTERNATE CONTACT

Jonathan Houghton Diana Perez

Dalton Agency Conexión Américas

615-515-4892 615-689-6977

jhoughton@daltonagency.com diana@conexionamericas.org

About Legal Aid Society

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty. It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way. Learn more at www.las.org or by following the firm on Facebook.

About Conexión Américas

Conexión Américas is a Nashville-based nonprofit organization established in 2002. Its mission is to build a welcoming community and create opportunities where Latino families can belong, contribute and succeed. Every year, Conexión Américas assists more than 8,000 individuals and their families in their desire to start businesses, buy homes, improve their English, help their children succeed in school and go to college, and become an integral part of Nashville’s social, cultural and economic vitality. Conexión Américas is the lead partner of Casa Azafrán, a nonprofit collaborative at the gateway to Nashville’s International District that is home to Conexión Américas and nine partners.