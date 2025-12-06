Parents of Newborns Should Know: SSN Required to Access New “Trump Accounts” Benefit

With the rollout of the new Trump Accounts program, a newborn’s SSN could be more important than ever. Under the new rules, any U.S. child under age 18 with a valid Social Security number becomes eligible for a Trump Account — but without that SSN, the account cannot be opened.

The program, authorized under the recent One Big Beautiful Bill Act, provides a one-time $1,000 federal contribution for children born between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2028, provided they have a valid SSN and are U.S. citizens.

For parents who didn’t apply for an SSN at birth — a common practice in many hospitals — the opportunity to apply later remains important. Without obtaining the SSN, a child may be excluded from the automatic benefits of Trump Accounts, including the $1,000 seed contribution and the ability to contribute additional savings later on.

The authorities say that Trump Accounts contributions cannot begin until July 4, 2026. Families interested in giving their children a financial head-start should ensure their child’s SSN is secured (via hospital birth procedures or the standard application process) before opening or enrolling in a Trump Account.

Because of this, understanding how a newborn obtains an SSN — ideally at birth via hospital registration — becomes more than just a bureaucratic detail; it could be a key step toward unlocking long-term financial benefits for the child.