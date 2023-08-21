Nashville, TN- Monday morning at 8:30am hundreds of Tenensseans will gather in prayer ahead of the legislative session on public safety. Not other will they gather to pray but they will form a human chain around the capitol building to literally surround it in prayer.

Who: People of faith across Tennessee including:

Rev. Ingrid McIntyre, Pastor of Glencliffe United Methodist Church

Chaplain Dahron Johnson, United Church of Christ

Rev. Francisco Garcia, Priest at St. Augustine Chapel in Nashville



When: Monday, August 21, 8:30amCT



Where: Legislative Plaza: 301 6th Ave N, Nashville