SPRINGFIELD, TN — Phaedra Creed, a Springfield, TN resident, was crowned the new Ms. Wheelchair International on Fri., July 15 in front of a live theatre and tv audience in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Creed, the 2010-2011 Ms. Wheelchair USA, gracefully floated on stage in a gown reminiscent of Glenda, with all the class and grace expected of an international titleholder. “I’m so honored and have been committed to the Ms. Wheelchair USA franchise and The Dane Foundation for many years. I look forward to wearing this crown to expand the organizations’ missions and serve the disability community on a global level,” Creed said.

Creed was selected for the International title following her efforts as Ms. Wheelchair USA, serving people with disabilities, her continual support of the pageant, it’s contestants and the host organization, The Dane Foundation. She serves as a Contestant Mentor for the Ms. Wheelchair USA national finalists, and co-hosts the Ms. Wheelchair USA “Live on the Red Carpet” show with Dr. Truett Vaigneur which airs prior to the two-night national Ms. Wheelchair USA telecast. To qualify for the Ms. Wheelchair International title, a lady must first win the national title of Ms. Wheelchair USA, serve successfully and at an ongoing level.

Creed has been proactively involved in fighting against drunk driving for over 20 years after she was hit by a drunk driver. The crash left her paralyzed, and requiring a wheelchair for her lifetime mobility. Her passion is advocating for those with disabilities and the victims of the violent crime of impaired driving. Pheadra is currently the Director of Sales and Marketing for Smart Start of Tennessee and South Carolina.

For years, Creed has shared her dramatic story laced with her sense of humor, combined with her optimistic personality. Her story has been told to multitudes of high school students, civic organizations, and even NFL football teams. Turning tragedy into triumph won her the national crown in 2010 and has brought her to this international title.

The Ms. Wheelchair USA program celebrated its 25 years with a show titled Pure Imagination themed after Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The Dane Foundation is an Ohio headquartered foundation that serves individuals with physical and developmental disabilities, and is the presenting organization of the national Ms. Wheelchair USA program. The national competition for Ms. Wheelchair USA took place in Northeast Ohio July 10-17, 2022. Contestants spent the week participating in various press appearances, rehearsals, community events, and competitions that culminated in the crowning of Creed as the International winner and Sara Gaver as Ms. Wheelchair USA 2022-2023. Creed receives a prize package, as well as a booking and management contract to assist her in promoting her platform, and that of Ms. Wheelchair USA and The Dane Foundation, the presenting organization.

To book Creed contact the Ms. Wheelchair USA headquarters at Info@MsWheelchairUSA.org or by calling 330.612.5242. To make a donation or sponsor Ms. Wheelchair International or Ms. Wheelchair USA, visit the organization’s website at www.TheDaneFoundation.org. You can also text a donation to MWUSA at 44321.